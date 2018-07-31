Mendocino Complex fires increase to 74,408 acres, 12 percent contained

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

The Mendocino Complex fires have now burned more than, 74,000 acres, up from 68,000 acres on Monday. Containment has increased slightly to 12 percent combined.Lake County will hold an emergency meeting today to talk about the fires that are still burning out of control.The Mendocino Complex fires are made up of the Ranch and River fires. Seven residences have been destroyed in the fires. Every day, more people are told to leave their homes.A new round of evacuations were ordered for Kelseyville and Finley.Firefighters say they could use some more help as they try to stop the progress of this huge fire. Towns around Clearlake look deserted, but there are still some people who are staying behind, ignoring evacuation orders.Some are concerned about looters; five people have been arrested and accused of looting in Lakeport.Officials have called an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. in Clearlake as they continue to help people respond to this emergency.