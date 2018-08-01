Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --The Mendocino Complex fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and River Fire in Mendocino and Lake Counties, have increased to 90,912 acres and are 24 percent contained.
The Ranch Fire has now burned 59,014 acres and is 15 percent contained, up from more than 51,000 acres and 10 percent containment on Tuesday. The River Fire has burned 31,898 acres and 38 percent contained, an increase from 28,000 acres and 12 percent containment.
Some people living in Mendocino and Lake Counties are back home after being evacuated by thee wildfires. Evacuation orders were lifted last night for Finley and Kelseyville in Lake County.
RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
ABC7 News was in Kelseyville as some of the first cars returned back to town. We spoke to one person who lives on the border of Kelseyville and Lakeport. He evacuated Sunday night and then returned home on Monday, only to get trapped on his property, while he tried to put out hot spots.
"I had flames to the left and flames to the right. And I felt I could be surrounded by flames, so I got out of there," said Ben Boylan, evacuee.
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Many of the people returning home last night said they were more worried about looters than the fire.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
