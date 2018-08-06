LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KGO) --The Mendocino Complex Fires are now the largest in California history.
Together, the River and Ranch fires have burned close to 284,000 acres.
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
The record was set just last year by the massive Thomas Fire, which burned in Santa Barbara and Centura counties. It burned nearly 282,000 acres.
Firefighters say if you think this has been a very busy fire season, you are correct. "We're looking at over 629,000 acres of ground and vegetation burned in California since January 1 of this year. Last year, same period of time, 223,000 acres," said Dep. Chief Scott McLean.
Those numbers are just from Monday afternoon and don't include the nighttime updates.
Right now, 9,300 structures are threatened by the Mendocino Complex fires.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster