Mental health and coronavirus: Vallejo woman's tragic death is warning for others, friends say

This is perhaps best exemplified in the life and work of a Vallejo woman who tragically left behind a legacy of caring and kindness for all.
ABC7 was first introduced to Maria Guevera in 2017 when she was featured as an ABC7 Star for her work as the founder of the community group Vallejo Together. We followed along and witnessed her selflessness firsthand as she delivered meals to dozens of homeless people each day with a smile, often greeting them by name.
RELATED: ABC7 Star: Vallejo woman helps homeless people
For over a decade, Maria was like an unofficial town leader who was even named Vallejo Woman of the Year in 2017. Because of her there were donation drives, youth parties and a warm hand for anyone in need.
"She was otherworldly. That's the only way to describe her," says friend and fellow Vallejo Together volunteer Lisa Guttierez Wilson.
In 2017, Maria described what she did as an "honor" and saw the homeless as her equal.
"For letting us be in your life. At this point I am so grateful," she beamed.
But little did anyone know, Maria was struggling on the inside and needed help herself.
"Hindsight is always better when you look back," says Lisa, wistfully. She goes on to say, "We did not recognize the signs. In the last two years there was a decline and people were noticing all kinds of changes."
RELATED: Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Shining a light on mental illness
That decline was a series of setbacks. Friends believe stemming from problems with funding which triggered her depression and mental illness and caused her to behave erratically, even battering a senior citizen, which landed her 6 months in jail.
Maria eventually became homeless herself - part of the community she used to serve. In a final tragic twist, just days ago, Maria was hit and killed by a train.
"It just didn't seem real. I think we always end of held out hope she could return and that she would come back to us," sniffs Victoria, through a curtain of watery tears.
Victoria credits Maria for encouraging her to chase her dreams after college and is why she's a middle school counselor today.
"I wasn't really sure what direction I was going in. I graduated during a recession so I wasn't really working in my field which was education and psychology. Maria just brought this leadership quality - not just me - but out of everyone really. She just nudged me into the spotlight into just making sure that I have the connections that I needed to go closer to my dreams into find my passions," says Victoria.
The irony of what happened is frustrating and heartbreaking.
RELATED: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
"Maria knew all the resources! She knew how to help people in exactly the same situation!" exclaims Victoria as Lisa nods.
Together, she and Lisa have this message for anyone in the Bay Area.
"When someone is rude at the grocery store or they do something terrible, don't judge that reaction because you don't know what's going on with them. You don't know if they're sinking slowly into illness. We just need more kindness and understanding and not judging people."
Victoria's voice begins to crack as she echoes the sentiment.
"Check on your friends. Check on people especially in this time it's so important because people are dealing with things with the shelter-in-place and they're alone," she said.
The mission now is for Maria Guevera's legacy to live on. Through a community that vows to keep the now nonprofit, Vallejo, together.
ABC7 will be holding a virtual town hall this week to have a conversation about the importance of mental health, especially during these difficult times.
RELATED: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
Join us on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ABC7, on abc7news.com, our Facebook page, Youtube page, and on all our streaming apps.
If you or a loved one are dealing with emotional distress due to the pandemic, mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.
For more information and resources, visit ABC7's Take Action page here.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions