What we know about Mercy Hospital shooting suspect Juan Lopez

Four people were killed - including a Chicago police officer, an ER doctor, and a hospital worker -- Monday afternoon in a shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city's Near South Side.

CHICAGO --
The alleged gunman has been identified in a shooting on Monday at Mercy Hospital in Chicago that left four people dead, including the shooter.

The suspect is 32-year-old Juan Lopez, police confirmed to ABC News and the Associated Press.

Lopez was found with a gunshot wound to the head. It's not clear whether he killed himself or was killed by police, department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, calling it a "disturbing crime scene."

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between Lopez and and his ex-fiancee Dr. Tamara O'Neal, who was one of the people killed. The couple's engagement was called off in September.

Lopez allegedly shot and killed O'Neal in the parking lot before running into the hospital and continuing to shoot. That's when Dayna Less, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed. The 25-year-old pharmacy resident was at Mercy Hospital doing her clinical rotations.

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez was also killed responding to the shooting.

Jimenez, 28, didn't typically work in the area, Guglielmi said, but he ran into the line of fire to help others. Guglielmi said it "speaks volumes about his character."

The officer, who just joined the department in 2017, leaves behind a wife and three young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
