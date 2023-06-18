  • Watch Now

Mexico's southern Baja California peninsula rattled by magnitude 6.3 quake; no damages

Sunday, June 18, 2023 11:10PM
MEXICO CITY -- The southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula was rattled by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 on Sunday, but the country's civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck at about 2:30 p.m. It was centered in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, about 81 miles (131 kilometers) east of the resort of Cabo San Lucas.

The National Civil Defense Coordination said, "At this time, no damages have been reported in the areas where it was felt."

