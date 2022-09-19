7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico, USGS says

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of central Mexico Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The quake hit around 11:05 a.m. at a depth of about nine miles, according to the USGS, which initially put the magnitude at 7.5. The epicenter of the quake was about 23 miles southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacán states.

The shaking set off an earthquake alarm in the capital. Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.