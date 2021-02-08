explosion

Michigan man killed at baby shower when gender reveal cannon explodes

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A 26-year-old Michigan man was killed in an explosion that occurred during a baby shower, according to Gaines Township authorities.

A small cannon device that was fired in the backyard of a home by the homeowner blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified Hartland man who was standing nearby. The man was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died.

RELATED: Woman killed by flying debris from gender reveal explosion

Three parked cars and the garage where the baby shower was being held were also struck by shrapnel.

Telephone calls Sunday to Gaines Township authorities for additional information weren't immediately returned.

In recent years, some gender-reveal events - where devices eject confetti, balloons or other colored objects to announce a soon-to-be-born child's sex - have taken a dangerous turn.

RELATED: Pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party blamed for Southern California blaze

In September, a couple's plan to reveal their baby's gender with blue or pink smoke sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California. And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby's gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganexplosionu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
3 injured after explosion at SoCal industrial business
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland grandma attacked by 2 men after returning from bank
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Bay Area viewers give highs and lows of Super Bowl LV
2 kids found safe after car stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
SFUSD, teachers union reach agreement to reopen schools
Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
79-year-old man violently attacked while walking in SF
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Protest planned outside Palo Alto School District
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
AccuWeather forecast: Quiet beginning, rainy ending to our 7-day forecast
Driver robbed in San Francisco traffic
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
More TOP STORIES News