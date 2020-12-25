Real Estate

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle's spokesman said in an email Thursday that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara and views it as a land banking opportunity.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies. Burkle is also part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and an investor in several startups such as AirBnB, Spotify, and Foursquare.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesanta barbara countybusinessmichael jacksonreal estate
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Bay fire season comes to end on Monday
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Health officials search for new coronavirus variant in CA
Shoppers look for after Xmas sales despite warnings to stay home
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles south of Gilroy
Lucky winner! Lottery ticket worth $18 million sold in San Jose
Show More
Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner
Man missing after swimming in East Bay, police say
Japan closes borders to block spread of new COVID-19 variant
Moon ring lights up Bay Area skies
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
More TOP STORIES News