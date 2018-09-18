HURRICANE FLORENCE

Michael Jordan, Hornets donate $2 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Jordan joins community organizations to provide relief for Hurricane Florence victims

Adam Frary
RALEIGH, N.C. --
North Carolina icon Michael Jordan is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence."

It was announced Tuesday that Jordan is donating $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

On Friday, more than 100 members of the Hornets organization will help pack disaster food boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Those boxes will be shipped to Wilmington and Fayetteville in North Carolina and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina to be distributed to those who have been directly impacted by the storm.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will also make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Jordan released this statement regarding the hurricane:

It's truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas. The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we're here to help.

Jordan was raised in Wilmington and went to E.A. Laney High School, just a few miles from the coast.

You can click here to donate.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricanerainwindfloodingtree fallsevere weathercharityNorth Carolina
Related
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Florence floodwaters
Florence updates: 33 dead, including 26 in NC
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Trump doesn't think FBI should be involved in investigating Kavanaugh allegation
Well-known SoCal surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping multiple victims
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Student arrested for making threats to Clayton school via hacked social media account
Amazing triple whale breach stuns onlookers
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses tariffs, iPhone pricing with GMA
National Cheeseburger Day deals
Bay Area street vendors protected under new law
Show More
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Florence flood victims get food and water; rain spreads to Northeast
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
More News