Society

Barack Obama's loving birthday message to Michelle: 'You are my star'

Former first lady Michelle Obama felt the love Friday for her birthday thanks in no small part to a loving birthday wish from her husband, former President Barack Obama.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" the former president wrote in a tweet. He accompanied the message with four black-and-white photo booth-style shots of the couple hugging and kissing.



Within a matter of hours, Obama's tweet had earned more than 1 million likes and 150,000 retweets.

The former first lady, born on Jan. 17, 1964, is celebrating her 56th birthday.

Obama's birthday comes just weeks after she was named the "most admired woman" in the world for the second year in a row in a Gallup poll.

The former first lady, a mom of two, is also gearing up for the Grammy Awards later this month. She is nominated in the best spoken word category for the audio version of her best-selling memoir, "Becoming."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdaysocial mediamichelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News