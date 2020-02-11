ABC7's 'Midday Live' hosts first-ever awards show 'The Middies'

ABC7's "Midday Live" celebrated its first year on air by honoring our guests who helped make this all happen.
See the winners below!
And @XtinaBianco1 takes home the #Middie for Funniest Comedian! Watch the show on ABC7's "Midday Live" now. https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/YM0mPpfWTs— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
And the winner of Perfect Pet of the Year goes to pigeons Bon-Bon and Pidgeotto! Congrats! Watch the #Middies on ABC7's "Midday Live" now. https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/z76gBqGhTn— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
And @JTylerLee takes home the award for Modern Mom of the Year! Watch the #Middies on ABC7 now! https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/mZ9lsYl8t8— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
Wondering what won Giffiest Moment at the #Middies? Well the wait is over -- it's @KumasiABC7's "stuffing face" from our Friendsgiving episode! Congrats! https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/gOFj0HYYHk— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
And @JerryRice takes home the award for Athlete of the Year at the #Middies! (He had some tough competition...) https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/4ff1JrYE9O— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
The award for Best Guest goes to #BART hero John O'Conner! Congrats! #Middies https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/OcLkCbnjC1— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
Who had the Top Performance on ABC7's "Midday Live" this year? The Middie goes to The Big Pre-Pregame Show with the Cal marching band! #Middies https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/cK2KH4lzIM— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
And the winner for "Midday Live" Segment of the Year goes to Everything Is Bad/Everything Is Good! #Middies @reggieaqui @abc7kristensze https://t.co/HQYZWpjpTP pic.twitter.com/B6y6t5OgoE— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
Our Lifetime Midday Achievement Award goes to a teammate who always gives his best day in, day out. Congrats to ABC7 Meteorologist @MikeNiccoABC7! #Middies https://t.co/zK92MJs7tH pic.twitter.com/oj179klDTO— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2020
VIDEO: Watch the 1st Annual Middies on ABC7!
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.