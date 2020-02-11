Arts & Entertainment

ABC7's 'Midday Live' hosts first-ever awards show 'The Middies'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Now that the Oscars are behind us, ABC7 held the OTHER big awards show of the year -- the Middies!

ABC7's "Midday Live" celebrated its first year on air by honoring our guests who helped make this all happen.

See the winners below!












VIDEO: Watch the 1st Annual Middies on ABC7!
EMBED More News Videos

Miss the "Middies" on ABC7's Midday Live? You can watch the full show here!



Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoaward showsaward
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News