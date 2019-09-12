'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino released after 8-month stint in jail for tax evasion

OTISVILLE, New York -- "Jersey Shore" star Michael Sorrentino is now free to GTL!Sorrentino, more commonly known as "The Situation," was released from federal prison in Otisville, New York Thursday after serving eight months on a tax evasion conviction."We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours," said Michael and Lauren Sorrentino in a statement.The reality TV star and his brother Marc pleaded guilty in January 2018 after being charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.He and other cast members reunited last spring for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."