Arts & Entertainment

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher to match up to $3 million in 'Stand With Ukraine' GoFundMe campaign

EMBED <>More Videos

Kunis and Kutcher to match $3 million in 'Stand With Ukraine' GoFundMe

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine and she and her husband Ashton Kutcher announced on Thursday the launch of a GoFundMe fundraiser: Stand With Ukraine.

"This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support," Kunis said in a statement. "Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million dollars."

Kunis and Kutcher join more Hollywood actors who have joined in to take a stance on the crisis in Ukraine. None have a more personal connection to Ukraine than Kunis.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively contribute $1M to help Ukraine refugees, matching public donations
EMBED More News Videos

Sony's "The Batman," Pixar's "Turning Red," and other films have been blocked from release in Russia as studios take a stance over the Ukraine invasion.



"Today, I am a proud Ukrainian," she said. "While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need."

Kunis and Kutcher have pledged to match up to $3 million with the goal of raising $30 million to help aid the people of Ukraine.

"While we witness the bravery of the people of the country she was born in, we are also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety," Kutcher said.

You can donate to the couple's fundraiser here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles countylos angelescelebrityhollywoodrussiawarukrainegofundmedonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousands of Bay Area Ukrainians look to go home to fight Russia
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in SF
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
OPD searching for answers in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Show More
Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
Big SF companies pledge to bring workers back to office in March
Power restored to East Bay residents after unexplained PG&E outage
13 hours of terror: Bay Area mom speaks after 2-year-old taken
More TOP STORIES News