Military recruiters recognized for helping Tanforan shooting victims

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- When the shots were heard, two army recruiters inside the mall ran toward the gunshot victims to administer aid. Wednesday afternoon, they were recognized for their efforts.When the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army recognizes your efforts, it can only mean you have shown the qualities of a leader.On Tuesday, when shots were fired in the Tanforan Mall, these two military recruiters ran out of this recruitment center toward one of the victims laying on the ground. Staff Sgt. Isaiah Locklear took off his shirt to apply pressure to the young man's gunshot wound. He later helped carry him out on the stretcher."I rolled him over and noticed that there was a gunshot, the gunshot wound went through the stomach and came out the back," explained Locklear.The second recruiter Michael Marl was asked to help a second victim who was shot in the leg."I saw the gunshot wound, applied pressure, thankfully the police department was quick to respond," said Marl.Both said they used their military training to assist the victims. It was second nature to them.A third person inside the recruitment office was Mariel Young, an enlisted soldier from Daily City. She was instructed to hide when the shots were heard but later came out and used her EMT training to help."I started to see police officers arrive so at that point the scene was safe so I came out to help and do what I can do," explained Young who will be leaving soon for training.All three received a challenge coin which acknowledges their service."There are numerous example of soldiers like these folks who step in when public lives are at stake," said Gilbert Sanborn, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army."Being a role model in the army, outside the army and wherever you go because everyone is always watching, there are always eyes out, that's the main point," expressed Locklear.