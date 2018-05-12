Mill Valley police arrested an Oakland man on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle after a pursuit ended Thursday.Police responded around 5:55 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Magee Avenue. The vehicle was heading toward the downtown area.Police found the vehicle at Throckmorton and Miller avenues but the driver allegedly failed to yield and drove onto Shoreline Highway and southbound U.S. Highway 101.Marin County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers joined the pursuit that led to San Francisco where the driver tried to flee on foot, police said.The driver, identified as 33-year-old Robert Koichi Maynard, was a parolee at large with a warrant for his arrest, and he was booked in the Marin County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle, evading police and the arrest warrant, according to police.