EARTHQUAKE

Millions 'drop, cover, hold on' in Great California ShakeOut drill

EMBED </>More Videos

Millions of people around the world are practicing the basic earthquake safety skill of "drop, cover and hold on."

Millions of people around the world practiced the basic earthquake safety skill of "drop, cover and hold on."

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the "Great ShakeOut" earthquake drills that originated in Southern California.

The event now involves millions of people across the U.S. and around the world.

PREPARE NORCAL: Here's how to prepare for the next big quake

In California, the drill began at 10:18 a.m. Participants dropped to the ground, took shelter under desks or tables and held on.

The state's two major events are outside Los Angeles City Hall and in the San Francisco Bay area's Berkeley Civic Center Park.

Click here for more information on this annual earthquake preparedness drill.

Click here for full coverage on earthquake news.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeprepare norcalUSGScaliforniaSan JoseSan FranciscoSan MateoOaklandSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
REMEMBERING LOMA PRIETA: A look back at the quake that hit the Bay Area
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EARTHQUAKE
ABC7's Leslie Brinkley remembers driving across the Bay Bridge during Loma Prieta earthquake
REMEMBERING LOMA PRIETA: A look back at the quake that hit the Bay Area
3.2-magnitude earthquake hits south of Salinas
FEMA to announce new funds for earthquake retrofitting
More earthquake
Top Stories
San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children
Bay Point evacuations remain in place, gas line purge longer than expected
Drone video shows intensity of Bay Point vault fire
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
Mega Millions surges to $970 million
ABC7 shows up in Time Square thanks to GMA
VIDEO: Cat defends home from 2 deer
Show More
Target stores now selling 'Golden Girls' cereal
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest afternoons today through Saturday
Baby left at church hours after birth now with foster family
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
More News