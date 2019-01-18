Mills College given all clear after suspect taken into custody in Oakland

Oakland police have given the "all clear" at Mills College after it was locked down due to a search for a suspect nearby, officials say.Police say the suspect they were looking for has been apprehended.In text messages and voicemails sent to students around 11:40 a.m. Friday, school officials had urged everyone to "remain indoors, seek immediate indoor shelter and deny entry (lockdown) now!"The campus is still on winter break but anyone on campus and community members was advised to shelter in place.According to police, one suspect has been detained earlier and they were searching for a second suspect. That suspect was later apprehended.. There's no word yet on what crime the two may be connected to.