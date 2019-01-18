OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --School officials have locked down Mills College as police conduct a search for a suspect nearby.
In text messages and voicemails sent to students around 11:40 a.m., they urged everyone to "remain indoors, seek immediate indoor shelter and deny entry (lockdown) now!"
According to police, one suspect has been detained and they're continuing to search for a second suspect. There's no word yet on what crime the two may be connected to.
The Interstate 580 off-ramp at Seminary Avenue is also closed as police continue their search.
