School officials have locked down Mills College as police conduct a search for a suspect nearby.In text messages and voicemails sent to students around 11:40 a.m., they urged everyone to "remain indoors, seek immediate indoor shelter and deny entry (lockdown) now!"According to police, one suspect has been detained and they're continuing to search for a second suspect. There's no word yet on what crime the two may be connected to.The Interstate 580 off-ramp at Seminary Avenue is also closed as police continue their search.