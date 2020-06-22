19-year-old man shot, killed by officer after stabbing in Milpitas, police investigating

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by police while officers responded to a stabbing in Milpitas Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Officers arrived to the 130 block of North Temple Drive around 1 p.m. and were confronted by a man who was armed with a knife.

When officers ordered the man to drop his weapon, he ran toward one officer. That officer then fired his handgun at the suspect, authorities say.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police also say the 34-year-old victim of this afternoon's stabbing is expected to survive.

The Milpitas Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident and are not releasing the names of the individulas involved.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500.

