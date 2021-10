MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect is injured after exchanging gunfire with police in Milpitas.Police say they were trying to stop a stolen vehicle at the Milpitas Square Shopping Center just before 4p.m. on Friday.They say the suspect started firing and detectives engaged in what they describe as a 'prolonged' exchange of gunfire.The suspect barricaded himself in the car, but was eventually extracted.He was injured and taken to the hospital.The shopping plaza has reopened.No one else was hurt.