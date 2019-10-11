Milwaukee bus driver rushes into burning apartment after spotting fire

MILWAUKEE -- A bus driver in Milwaukee is being honored for jumping into action earlier this year after spotting an apartment fire along her route.

Milwaukee City Transit System driver Chanaye Brown saw the flames from her bus, called for help, and rushed into the burning apartment building to alert residents by pounding on their doors, according to transit officials.

She even tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire herself, officials said.

Everyone got out of the building safely.

Thursday the fire department named Brown Honorary Chief for the Day for her bravery and selflessness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinheroapartment firebus driveru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead as rapidly growing brush fire in SoCal damages homes, prompts evacuations
PG&E power outages still impacting 122K in Bay Area
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger continues
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
Blackouts may cost state $2.6 billion, I-Team investigates
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Show More
Ronan Farrow talks Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'
Dr. Jane Goodall honored at Walt Disney Family Museum in SF
Power outages cause trouble for Oakland Zoo
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
More TOP STORIES News