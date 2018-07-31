An arson investigation is underway after a vehicle fire that extended into a two-story, single-family home in El Sobrante early Tuesday morning, according to fire dispatch.The blaze was reported in unincorporated Contra Costa County in the 1200 block of Denicio Street at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.A minivan was damaged in the fire. A gas can was found in the area that police believe was used as an accelerant.There are no early reports of injuries.No further information is immediately available.