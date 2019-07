SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A 12-year-old girl who had been missing since 1 p.m. Saturday has been found safe, Santa Rosa police said.Isabella Gartner walked away from her home in Lockwood Circle at about 1 p.m., leaving on her own volition, said police Sgt. Marcus Sprague.News of the girl being found was issued about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.