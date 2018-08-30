Missing 16-year-old found with coach in Stockton home, ABC News confirms

The search is intensifying for a Stockton teen who went missing more than week ago. Authorities believe she's traveling with a wrestling coach.

STOCKTON, Calif. --
According to ABC News, a 16-year-old girl who went missing with her former high school wrestling coach were found together at a home in Stockton, California. The same town where the teen lives.

Alexus Arther went missing last Wednesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriffs' Office believed she was traveling with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya. He was a volunteer wrestling coach at Franklin High School the same school Alexus was attending.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Maglaya is in custody. Authorities think the two may have been in a romantic relationship.

In a tearful interview, her parents pleaded with the public for help.

"Bring my daughter home. I just want to see her face, I just want to hear her voice. I don't know, it just hurts me to come home and you see your child every day and then one day she disappears," said Alexus' mom Iris Arther.

In school, Alexus was involved in the International Baccalaureate program.
