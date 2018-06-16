Missing 72-year-old hiker found safe at Sequoia National Park

Thomas Jackman, 72, was located safe and in good health by a California National Guard helicopter at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.He was found near the area of Lunch Meadow at Sequoia National Park, four days after he went missing.He went hiking on Wednesday with a male friend, and the two walked into the woods on Woodpecker Trail off of Sherman Pass Road in the Domeland Wilderness area.At around 5:30 pm, while traveling near Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail, Jackman injured his knee. His friend told Jackman to say put, and he would look for help.When the friend returned, Jackman was gone, so he checked both the Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail. Unable to find Jackman, he spent the night in the area hoping he would return.Jackman was airlifted to the Command Post at Black Rock Station. He was reunited with his lifelong friend and will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation.