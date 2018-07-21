CHILD ABDUCTION

Amber Alert Canceled: Missing child found safe in Harlem, father taken into custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the little girl who was found safe in Harlem after an Amber Alert was issued.

QUEENS, New York --
The search for a little girl who was abducted by her father from inside a Queens homeless shelter is over after the pair was found in Harlem.

Police said 24-year-old Jerome Pippins forcibly took his 8-month-old daughter August Pippins from her mother at a shelter in the 9000 block of Van Wyck Expressway around 10 p.m. Friday night.

RELATED: Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District

He then allegedly ran away with his daughter which prompted police to issue an Amber Alert early Saturday morning.

Authorities say both Jerome and August were later found in good condition in Harlem just after 8 a.m.

Jerome has been taken into custody and charges against him are pending. As he was walked by police in handcuffs, he proclaimed his love for his daughter:


August was taken to the hospital for observation as a precaution, but she is said to be in good condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertfather chargedarrestcrimeu.s. & worldQueensNew York CityHarlem
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABDUCTION
Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District
Children found safe after Amber Alert issued in Los Angeles
Police: 'Kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up wrong child
Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month-old child from Fort Tejon in SoCal
Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody
More child abduction
Top Stories
1 killed after chase, crash on Highway 24 in Orinda; WB lanes shutdown
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
How to help duck boat victims and their families
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 takes over AT&T Park
Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Show More
Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month
Woman struck by lightning at music festival may have been on cellphone
'We're in the midst of an all-out assault on human dignity': Joe Biden
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Sandoval homers to back Rodriguez as Giants beat A's 5-1
More News