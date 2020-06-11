Officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree in New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. -- A missing child is safe and sound Wednesday afternoon thanks to a New Jersey police officer and his K9.

A child went missing in the Philadelphia suburb Haddonfield Monday night, and after two hours of searching, Corporal Sorg and K9 Blue were called in.

After sniffing the child's pillow, Blue was able to locate the child in 15 minutes.

The child was found two blocks away sleeping under a tree.

The search was a joint effort by the Audubon and Haddonfield police departments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymissing boymissing childrendogpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit seeks OPD reform, marchers call for defunding police
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Owner of South Bay lab charged with fraud in connection to COVID-19 tests
SF DA opens criminal investigation into sheriff's office over incident at protest
EXCLUSIVE: Chief responds after black man handcuffed for 'dancing in the street'
1 of 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death posts bail
Show More
George Floyd live updates: Protest held in front of Oakland mayor's home
Muni says it won't transport officers to anti-police brutality protests
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Changes begin today
Silicon Valley trade school faces closure as COVID-19 brings financial struggle
More TOP STORIES News