Oakland police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

These undated images show the missing 12-year-old girl, Kenise Cox. (Oakland Police Dept.)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kenise Cox was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home in the 1700 block of Eighth Street. Police said she may visit places with coastal views around the Bay Area.

Oakland police have released photos of Kenise, who is described as a biracial girl who is 12 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

