Missing grandson of Camden, New Jersey City Council president found dead; kidnapping suspect arrested

CAMDEN, N.J. -- The body of the missing grandson of the Camden City Council president was found just hours after police made an arrest in his kidnapping.

Authorities discovered the body of 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III late Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden.

Police said Jenkins III was reported missing on Monday and last seen near the 2700 block of Congress Road, just five minutes from his home.

Jenkins is the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.

Just hours before police discovered the victim's body, they arrested 32-year-old Brandon Beverly on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault related to the disappearance of Jenkins III, but additional details on the arrest have not been released.

Chief Scott Thompson said that he believes this was not a random act but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim.

Jenkins III had a food delivery service out of his home and was delivering an order just before he went missing, his family said.

Family members believe he was led to a false address. However, police have not confirmed those details.

"Somebody ordered food that he had cooked. Somebody placed an order and asked for delivery. And when he got there, it was like a false address," said Curtis' aunt, Lynette Jenkins.

As authorities canvassed the area searching for leads, family and friends clung to hope at a vigil late Tuesday night.

"With each passing hour when you don't hear anything, it just doesn't seem real that it's happening to this family," said Curtis' grandfather, Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.

No further details have been released on Jenkins III's death.
