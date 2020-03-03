Search and rescue crews find body of missing hiker in Marin County, sheriff says

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Search and rescue teams in Marin County found the body of a missing hiker Tuesday afternoon.

The hiker, 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier, had been missing since Thursday.

He was last seen near Tennessee Valley Road and the Oakwood Trailhead.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the hiker was found deceased.

He was found on Golden Gate National Park property, the sheriff's office said.



Officials said he was at risk at the time he went missing.

The sheriff's department said he was hiking to an unknown destination.

He was described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and 172-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, the sheriff's department says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinmissing mansheriffmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Crews battling 4-alarm fire at SJ auto repair shop
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'
Santa Clara Co. officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
What is Proposition 13 on the 2020 ballot?
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Oakland
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
SJ officials discuss response to novel coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News