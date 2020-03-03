Search and rescue crews find body of missing hiker in Marin County, sheriff says

@MarinSAR located Scott Klingenmaier deceased today on @GGNRANPSAlerts property.



Further information will follow from the Coroner Division at an unknown time.



Our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Klingenmaier. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) March 3, 2020

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Search and rescue teams in Marin County found the body of a missing hiker Tuesday afternoon.The hiker, 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier, had been missing since Thursday.He was last seen near Tennessee Valley Road and the Oakwood Trailhead.The Marin County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the hiker was found deceased.He was found on Golden Gate National Park property, the sheriff's office said.Officials said he was at risk at the time he went missing.The sheriff's department said he was hiking to an unknown destination.He was described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and 172-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, the sheriff's department says.