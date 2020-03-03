Search and rescue crews find body of missing hiker in Marin County, sheriff says

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Search and rescue teams in Marin County found the body of a missing hiker Tuesday afternoon.

The hiker, 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier, had been missing since Thursday.

He was last seen near Tennessee Valley Road and the Oakwood Trailhead.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the hiker was found deceased.

He was found on Golden Gate National Park property, the sheriff's office said.



Officials said he was at risk at the time he went missing.

The sheriff's department said he was hiking to an unknown destination.

He was described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and 172-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, the sheriff's department says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinmissing mansheriffmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News