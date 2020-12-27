Man missing after swimming near Emeryville Marina, police say

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Emeryville police is asking for the public's help in locating a man missing since Thursday.Lucas Horan, 39, was last seen on December 24 swimming from a boat along the shoreline near the Emeryville Marina.Horan has not been heard from since, police say.He was reportedly wearing a gray fleece jacket, unknown color shirt and jeans.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700.