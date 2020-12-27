missing man

Man missing after swimming near Emeryville Marina, police say

Image of Lucas Horan, 39, reportedly missing from shoreline near Emeryville Marina. (Emeryville Police Department)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Emeryville police is asking for the public's help in locating a man missing since Thursday.

Lucas Horan, 39, was last seen on December 24 swimming from a boat along the shoreline near the Emeryville Marina.

Horan has not been heard from since, police say.

He was reportedly wearing a gray fleece jacket, unknown color shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
emeryvillealameda countysocietyswimmingmissing manboatingmissing manmissing swimmer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Fairfax man, dog rescued after spending night in creek drainage
2 still missing from evacuation zones in Santa Cruz County
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Army searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 patient receives double transplant at Stanford
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 hurt
Californians brace for lapse in unemployment benefits
Once bustling SF Chinatown now empty on Christmas Day
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Gingerbread monolith appears in SF
Show More
How to recycle your Christmas tree
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Firefighters face big risks on frontlines of COVID-19 fight
Marin County landlord raises rents on subsidized tenants
USF, Boston Celtics' K.C. Jones dies at 88
More TOP STORIES News