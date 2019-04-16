Search for missing Modesto teen with Bay Area ties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you seen this girl?The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help in finding Guadalupe Salgado.The teen has ties to the Bay Area after vanishing from Modesto a year ago.Investigators believe the 18-year-old may have traveled to Richmond, Oakland or San Pablo.Salgado is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She may also go by the alias name Paola Canderos.She disappeared from her Modesto home on Apr 16, 2018.