Search for missing Modesto teen with Bay Area ties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you seen this girl?
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help in finding Guadalupe Salgado.
The teen has ties to the Bay Area after vanishing from Modesto a year ago.
Investigators believe the 18-year-old may have traveled to Richmond, Oakland or San Pablo.
Salgado is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She may also go by the alias name Paola Canderos.
She disappeared from her Modesto home on Apr 16, 2018.
More about Guadelupe Salgado from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children here.
