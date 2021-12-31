Skier who vanished from Truckee's Northstar Resort on Christmas presumed dead

EMBED <>More Videos

Search called off for missing skier at Northstar Resort

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A skier who vanished in a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort on Christmas day is presumed dead, authorities said.

The search for Rory Angelotta of Truckee, Calif. was being called off because there was "no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

RELATED: 2 skiers rescue friend who got buried in Sierra snow, incident caught on helmet camera

Efforts will continue to find his body, the agency said.

Angelotta, 43, worked at a ski shop at the Northstar California Resort and told friends he was going skiing before meeting them for Christmas dinner, the Sheriff's Office said.

His ski pass was last used Saturday morning on a lift.

Over six days, 220 people from 17 agencies and rescue organizations searched for him using skiers, snowmobiles and a helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said.

RELATED: Sierra snow survey reveals epic snowfall at start of winter season

"The search conditions included high winds, whiteout conditions, overnight temperatures in the teens and over seven feet of new snow since the beginning of the search," the agency said.

Angelotta's family issued a statement through the Sheriff's Office thanking the searchers.

"Your prayers have given us strength through this difficult time; please continue to keep the family in your prayers," the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoesnow stormsierrasnowskiingsearch and rescuemissing manski resortsmissing person
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News