Missing Palo Alto couple found alive, officials say

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Palo Alto couple who have been missing for a week in Marin County has been located. Officials say Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were found alive near Shell Beach.Marin County sheriffs along with Sonoma County sheriffs are trying to extract the two using a helicopter.On Saturday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office held a morning briefing in the Inverness search and said along with 57 personnel working in the search, they had K9's, drones, Mounted Posse, boats and airplanes.Kiparsky and Irwin were on a hiking getaway and staying at an Airbnb cottage in Inverness. Family members they last heard from the couple on Friday, but the Airbnb owner called police when the couple didn't check out as scheduled last Saturday.On Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office began searching for the couple, joined by more than 100 search and rescue volunteers.