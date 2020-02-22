Missing Palo Alto couple found alive, officials say

We’ve found Carol and Ian alive. We are working to extract them from the area using @MarinSAR @sonomasheriff Henry 1.— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020
Marin County sheriffs along with Sonoma County sheriffs are trying to extract the two using a helicopter.
On Saturday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office held a morning briefing in the Inverness search and said along with 57 personnel working in the search, they had K9's, drones, Mounted Posse, boats and airplanes.
Kiparsky and Irwin were on a hiking getaway and staying at an Airbnb cottage in Inverness. Family members they last heard from the couple on Friday, but the Airbnb owner called police when the couple didn't check out as scheduled last Saturday.
On Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office began searching for the couple, joined by more than 100 search and rescue volunteers.
