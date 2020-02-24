search and rescue

Missing Palo Alto couple found: Search team tells the story of miraculous rescue mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Palo Alto couple who went for a Valentine's Day hike had been missing for eight days in the Point Reyes wilderness, and although people were hopeful, the began to fear for the worst.

That's when Marin Search and Rescue made everyone's hopes become a reality, when they rescued Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin.

Bob Gehlen, Rich Cassens, Quincy Webster and Groot the rescue dog spoke with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the inspiring story, and how proud they are of Groot, for his first rescue mission.

