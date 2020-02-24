SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Palo Alto couple who went for a Valentine's Day hike had been missing for eight days in the Point Reyes wilderness, and although people were hopeful, the began to fear for the worst.
That's when Marin Search and Rescue made everyone's hopes become a reality, when they rescued Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin.
Bob Gehlen, Rich Cassens, Quincy Webster and Groot the rescue dog spoke with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the inspiring story, and how proud they are of Groot, for his first rescue mission.
RELATED: Missing Palo Alto couple found: Marin County search crew speaks out on miracle rescue
RELATED: Search expands for missing Palo Alto couple in Marin County
RELATED: Sons of missing Palo Alto couple found alive in Marin County speak out
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Missing Palo Alto couple found: Search team tells the story of miraculous rescue mission
SEARCH AND RESCUE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News