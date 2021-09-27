Missing 10-year-old San Mateo boy Jose Cotzojayturuy found safe

EMBED <>More Videos

San Mateo police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A missing 10-year-old boy from San Mateo has been found safe.

Jose Cotzojayturuy was reunited with his family after he went missing on Sunday.


THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

San Mateo police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who went missing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday from the 100 block of 27th Avenue.

Jose Cotzojayturuy is 4 feet 7 inches tall and described as heavyset and Hispanic, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a dark red t-shirt, black Adidas sweatpants, and possibly barefoot.

Police say anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateomissing boymissing children
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News