Missing 10-year-old San Mateo boy Jose Cotzojayturuy found safe

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A missing 10-year-old boy from San Mateo has been found safe.Jose Cotzojayturuy was reunited with his family after he went missing on Sunday.San Mateo police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who went missing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday from the 100 block of 27th Avenue.Jose Cotzojayturuy is 4 feet 7 inches tall and described as heavyset and Hispanic, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a dark red t-shirt, black Adidas sweatpants, and possibly barefoot.Police say anyone with information should call 911 immediately.