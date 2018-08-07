A 14-year-old San Ramon girl was found Tuesday evening in Fairfield after she went missing last week and was thought to have run away, police said.Taylor Cusick was reported missing last Tuesday and was found in Fairfield with Estella Nading, another girl. Police said both girls appeared to be OK.According to police, Taylor had packed several bags of clothing and told multiple family members and friends that she wanted to run away by Aug. 1.On Tuesday, police said they didn't believe foul play was involved in Taylor's disappearance.