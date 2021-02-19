Missing teen Antoine Whittley last seen on Richmond-San Rafael bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Richmond Police Department is expected to hold a news conference on Friday about 17-year-old Antoine Whittley, who disappeared on Feb. 10 after visiting a friend's house on Marina Way South.Check back here to watch the press conference live at 10 a.m.According to police, Whittley booked a rideshare to return home in the Point Richmond area. The rideshare driver dropped him off on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.On Saturday, police said Whittley was speaking to a friend on the phone while he was on the bridge. He told his friend he thought he was being followed. The phone disconnected and Whittley has not been heard from since.Investigators have determined that Whittley voluntarily left the vehicle, and the rideshare driver is not involved in his disappearance.Crews have been searching the nearby area for signs of Whittley every day. Police said they do not know whether he entered the water.Police said investigators do not think Whittley is suicidal.The police department is offering a $10,000 reward for his safe return.