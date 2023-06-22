The executive director of the Straus Historical Society told ABC News that The Times article, which cites archival records, is largely correct with regard to Wendy Weil Rush's heritage.

Wife of missing OceanGate CEO is great-great-granddaughter of couple of who died on Titanic: NYT

NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada -- The New York Times traced the lineage of Wendy Rush, the wife of missing OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and found that she's the great-great-granddaughter of a couple who died on the Titanic, ABC News reports.

Her great-great-grandparents were Isidor and Ida Strauss. Isidor was a co-owner of Macy's. According to ABC News, there is a park in New York City named after the couple called Straus Park that serves as a tribute to them.

The search for the missing submersible carrying five people that vanished while heading to tour the Titanic wreckage site off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, intensified Wednesday.

The 21-foot deep-sea vessel, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes after submerging on Sunday morning with a 96-hour oxygen supply.

That oxygen is forecast to run out Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, a U.S. Navy portable crane system capable of bringing up items from as deep as 20,000 feet has arrived in St. John's, Newfoundland.

The salvage system, known as Fly Away Deep Ocean Salvage System, or FADOSS, is used for all of the Navy's deep-water recoveries.

Last year, it was able to bring up an F/A-18 aircraft that had fallen into the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, according to ABC News.

"What the Navy is bringing out is equipment that is designed to pick up steel hull submersibles or aluminum airplanes, and the concern here is that if that same equipment is used for a carbon fiber submarine, if people are still alive on board, that this may damage the hull of the submersible and compromise it," said National Geographic Editor Kristin Romey.

As crews scour the Atlantic for the missing submersible, the Coast Guard continued to search the area where a noise was detected. The unidentified noise was detected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The data on the noise was sent to the U.S. Navy to be examined, he said.

"We have to remain optimistic and hopeful when we're in a search and rescue mission," Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Who are the 5 people on board? Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani businessman, and his son Suleman Dawood; Hamish Harding, a British businessman, pilot and space tourist; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver and Titanic expert; and Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of the submersible's Washington-based operator, OceanGate Expeditions.

ABC News contributed to this report.