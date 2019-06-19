Mission Bay Fire: Crews put out blaze started in shed at food truck park Spark Social SF

Fire officials tell us the blaze started in a shed next to an area where food trucks park and serve customers. Because of the AstorTurf, the fire spread quickly to the dining area.
Firefighters say one or two sheds caught fire and they had to destroy another.
VIDEO: Witnesses capture massive plume of smoke from SPARK Social SF fire
Fire officials did say this was not an explosion, just a fast-moving fire because of the wind and the rubber AstroTurf which made the fire burn quickly.
There were about 50 people at the location when the fire broke out, officials say.
Firefighters @SFFDPIO working on a fire that broke out at Spark Social good truck area on Mission Bay Blvd https://t.co/pZpMrNY1e7 pic.twitter.com/6W2VY9Qgd5— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) June 18, 2019
The owner of SPARK Social SF, Carlos Muela, said the sheds contained dry storage with things like glassware and wine. He is not sure what caused the fire but said they will be looking into it.
"Thank God nobody got hurt and luckily it wasn't during the rush hour around 4PM so there wasn't many people on site," said Muela.
PG&E was on scene but Muela confirmed there were no gas lines that where inside the sheds that burned.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries and officials haven't revealed what started the fire.
June 18, 2019
Here's a look at that thick plume of smoke from the fire at @SPARKsocialSF. Latest info: https://t.co/UMAdSFXxya (Video: @dolphinLE14) pic.twitter.com/xVuaNykaFr— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 18, 2019
From the dog park at Long Bridge 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/3pOIYiAWLU— ros schulman (@roselinda_s) June 18, 2019
@abc7newsbayarea what’s on fire in SF? pic.twitter.com/A4EQIvqhi3— Catherine Tyler (@catshavemorefun) June 18, 2019
Smoke from earlier fire at @SPARKsocialSF #shed #fire #SanFrancisco #missionbay pic.twitter.com/lzAG1W9lMX— Jelly (@angelicaxsf) June 18, 2019
A shed at @SPARKsocialSF was on 🔥 and burned off parts of the playground...now under control! Thanks @SFFDPIO ! pic.twitter.com/kO9sfwOtCd— Suvrajit Saha (@saha_suvrajit) June 18, 2019