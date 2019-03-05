Mission High School soccer team wins championship for teammate involved in car accident that killed 3 siblings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- High school students in San Francisco are coming together to help one of their own after a car accident that killed three of his siblings in Emeryville.Aaron Villareal, the 17-year-old that was involved in a car crash that killed his three siblings had a reason to smile Sunday. His High School soccer team showed up at the hospital with a surprise. They had won the soccer championship in his name.The cheers and the tears of joy of the team go beyond winning.Marvin Flores, soccer team captain, said, "It was really meaningful to us because we won the trophy for Aaron, we did it for ourselves too but mainly for Aaron, because he was in the hospital so we had him as an inspiration for us."After the 4 to 1 win this weekend at the Northern California Regional Division V Championship, Aaron's teammates had one more stop to make-- the hospital."He's going to get better soon-- I just wanted to show him the plaque that we got for him and the medal we got for him. We fought for him in the finals and I know he's fighting himself right now," said Aaron's teammate Max Mendoza.Mendoza, along with the soccer team's captain and other players, hoped that this weekend's victory would play a role in his recovery.Aaron is still recovering after his families minivan crashed into, what the CHP told ABC7 News, was an illegally parked big rig on the shoulder of westbound I-80 last Thursday. His three siblings passed away at the crash.A memorial for this family is at the entrance of the school where they all attended.