MJ The Musical is coming to San Jose!

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to San Jose in MJ, the multiple Tony Award ® -winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Created by Tony Award ® -winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London's West End, and Hamburg, Germany...and now MJ is startin' somethin' in San Jose as it makes its premiere in July 2025.

Recommended for ages 8+. All guests entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

MJ The Musical plays July 29 - August 3, 2025. For more information about the theater, visit Broadway San Jose.