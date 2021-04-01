MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10464554" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Delaware trooper is going viral for gifting a 9-year-old boy with new Steph Curry sneakers.

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.