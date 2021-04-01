MLB

MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

EMBED <>More Videos

MLB opens 2021 season, welcomes back fans

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

RELATED | MLB is back with actual people in stands on Opening Day



WATCH | Trooper goes viral for gifting boy Steph Curry sneakers
EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware trooper is going viral for gifting a 9-year-old boy with new Steph Curry sneakers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsticketsday carecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19mlbbaseballagricultureu.s. & worldnursesdoctorsfirefightersteachers
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
2021 MLB Opening Day lineups for every game
A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day
Going to an SF Giants game? Here's what fans need to get in
Oakland Athletics place Trevor Rosenthal, Mike Fiers on 10-day IL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA farmers sustainably getting by with less water
Santa Clara Co. health officials warn of variant increase
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
The Oakland Zoo was so cheerful it converted me forever
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Show More
Is it OK to get a vaccine in another county? Here's what we found
A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day
Going to an SF Giants game? Here's what fans need to get in
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom reopens roller coasters
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News