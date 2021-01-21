Health & Fitness

California says it's safe to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SACRAMENTO, Calif, -- California says it's safe to resume using a batch of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna after some people fell ill and a halt to injections was recommended.

The decision frees up more than 300,000 doses to counties, cities and hospitals struggling to obtain supplies.

The state Department of Public Health on Sunday urged a pause in using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine. That came after fewer than 10 people had possible allergic reactions after receiving shots at a San Diego vaccination site.

But the state's epidemiologist says a safety review found "no scientific basis to continue the pause" and shots can resume immediately.

"These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based," said state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan.

The state consulted with the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, in addition to other medical specialists and San Diego County health officials, as well as the FDA, CDC and Moderna before issuing its findings.

The group said it was not clear why seven people had adverse reactions at the same site over the course of two days, but noted that none of the reactions were life-threatening.

The report noted that large numbers of people had received the same vaccine lot at other sites nationwide and no similar adverse reactions have been reported.

The workgroup's findings can be found at this link.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinescoronavirus californiaallergiescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration: LIVE
Bay Area Muslims praise Biden for 'Muslim Ban' reversal
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
People dress as dancing mailboxes in very Berkeley celebration
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
Antifa finds no one to fight in Sacramento on Inauguration Day
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Show More
SF aims to vaccinate residents by end of June, city leaders say
Here's why Harris is No. 49 while Biden is No. 46
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
'Chucks and Pearls' Day pays tribute to VP Harris
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
More TOP STORIES News