San Francisco company donates air purifiers amid poor air quality

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're in the thick of fire season. That means our air quality can become extremely poor very quickly.

San Francisco-based Molekule has been donating its air purifiers to first responders, schools and animal shelters to help improve the air we're breathing indoors. The company recently made a donation to Happy Campers Preschool in San Carlos.

If you're looking to purchase a portable air purifier for your home or business, ABC7 News Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel says a certified HEPA filter will do the trick. HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air.

Dr. Patel says a HEPA filter should also be able to filter COVID-19, but he warns coronavirus is mostly spread through person to person transmission. He explains, "If you're sitting next to someone inside a house or bar or restaurant and they cough and they spread those respiratory droplets, or you share a drink with them or you touch a surface after they've coughed on it... the air filtration is not necessarily going to help you."

So air purifiers should help with the smoke, but you'll still need to take your COVID-19 precautions.

