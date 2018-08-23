MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries,' preliminary autopsy finds

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Alex Perez has the latest on the murder case of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. (AP|ABC News)

Mollie Tibbetts died from "multiple sharp force injuries," according to a preliminary autopsy report released by the Iowa State Medical Examiner Thursday.

Her death was officially ruled a homicide, and Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder.

There has been some confusion around Rivera's immigration status. Investigators initially announced that he was an undocumented immigrant, but in court papers from Wednesday, Rivera's lawyer said that he was in the country legally and had entered the country as a minor. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services responded with a statement that there is "no record" Rivera is in the country legally.

RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't 'want Mollie's memory to get lost' amid immigration debate

Also on Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed that Rivera does not have any form of state-issued identification, including a driver's license, KCRG reports.

Tibbetts was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a rural town of about 1,400 people, as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town. She was reported missing by her family the next day after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.

RELATED STORIES:
Employers respond to Rivera's arrest, say he passed a background check

What happened to Mollie Tibbetts? Everything we know about the case

Who is Cristhian Bahena Rivera? What we know about the suspect

The disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline

A history of women murdered while jogging
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mollie tibbettshomicidemurderu.s. & worldmissing personIowa
Related
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect worked under fake name
MOLLIE TIBBETTS
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
More mollie tibbetts
Top Stories
Convicted robbers charged in death of Alameda restaurant owner
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Flights leave San Jose for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane turns to islands
Humpback soaks whale watchers during close encounter in Alaska
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Man stabbed near Warm Springs BART station in Fremont
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Show More
Suspected Golden State Killer to be arraigned on 13 new charges
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
'Everybody would be very poor': Trump warns of stock market crash if he's impeached
Murder victim also suspected in killing of boyfriend's wife
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
More News