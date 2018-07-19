Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom accused of letting men rape toddler daughter (KTRK)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
A Kansas City-area woman is being accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Azzie Watson, of Independence, was charged Tuesday with child abuse and endangerment. Bond is set at $75,000. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

RELATED: 'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

WDAF-TV reports that court documents say Watson's boyfriend recorded Watson talking about repeatedly taking her daughter to a house where her daughter was raped about five times. She says on the recording that she watched.

Police were given the recording last month while responding to a rape report at a hospital. Court documents say Watson told detectives that what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend. Watson also said she didn't know how her daughter contracted a sexually transmitted disease.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentrapechild injuredmother chargedarrestu.s. & worldcrimeMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Officials give all clear following bomb threat at Sac Bee
Police rescue baby used as shield by bank robbery suspect
VIDEOS: Fans, sports stars, G-Eazy and more on the ESPYS red carpet
Show More
Berkeley police need your help finding suspects accused of beating 72-year-old man
22 injured in tent collapse at Monterey County military base
Steam pipe explosion blasts manholes in NYC
San Jose charity in need of 2,300 backpacks for August giveaway
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
More News