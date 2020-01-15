Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- A mother in Tennessee is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 11-month-old son after police say she left him in the bathtub because she needed "me time."

According to WVLT, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, told police she left her son Aidan and his 2-year-old sister in a tub with about four to six inches of water.

She went outside for about 10 minutes to smoke and when she went back inside, she said her 2-year-old had turned on the water, and Aidan was floating on his back in the tub.

Leonardo took the baby to a bed and called 911. Aidan died.

The child's father says Leonardo is a loving mother.

She is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseechild abusechild deathbaby deathtoddleru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in SF
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
AccuWeather forecast: Quiet today, stormy tonight and tomorrow
Gov. Newsom to visit Fresno as part of homelessness tour
School gym set up as homeless shelter for San Francisco families
Closure of East Bay fire station raises safety concerns
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
Show More
SF DA launches new program to help parents facing criminal charges
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
Sonoma Co. votes to move homeless camped along popular trail
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Homeless Oakland moms released after arrest, eviction from vacant home
More TOP STORIES News